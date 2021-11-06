StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck Sells 44,082 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $2,069,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $2,953,032.71.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Keck sold 60,337 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,838,252.48.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

