Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM opened at $16.21 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $494.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

