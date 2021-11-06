Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 759 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

