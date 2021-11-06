Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

