Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY opened at $24.83 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

