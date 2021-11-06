Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $47,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

FTXO stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

