Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

