Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $770.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

