Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,096 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.56% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $42.42 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.