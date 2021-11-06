Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,973 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,149,000 after acquiring an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.