Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 313,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

