Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,213 Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 42.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $9.66 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.