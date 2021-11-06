Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,970 Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126,620 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

