Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 51 target price on the stock.

STLFF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.