Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.18

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.18 and traded as low as C$6.66. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 62,034 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$471.74 million and a PE ratio of 11.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.37.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

