Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 38.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EDF stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.