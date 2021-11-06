StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVI. TD Securities raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.59 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.13.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

