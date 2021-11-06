STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

