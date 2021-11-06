StormX Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $318.66 million and $52.53 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00250739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

