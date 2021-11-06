Summit Insights Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.61.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.12. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

