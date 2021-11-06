Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $93,480.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $93,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

SNCY opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

