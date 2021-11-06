Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

TSE SLF opened at C$70.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$41.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.65. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$54.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

