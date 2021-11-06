Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Major Shareholder Sells $247,680,000.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

