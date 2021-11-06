Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.