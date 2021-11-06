Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Announces Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 618.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 518,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

