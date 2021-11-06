Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

SPB opened at C$14.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$343.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.86.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.