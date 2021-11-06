Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SUPN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 504,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

