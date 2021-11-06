Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 443,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,643. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SURF. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surface Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Surface Oncology worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

