Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 443,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,643. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SURF. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
