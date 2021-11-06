Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $287,000 Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.05% of Berry worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $809.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

