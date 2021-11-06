Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $275,000 in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,064,000.

NYSEARCA GVAL opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Cambria Global Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

