SVB Leerink Comments on Surgery Partners, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of SGRY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

