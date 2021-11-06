SVB Leerink Cuts Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $32.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Treace Medical Concepts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of TMCI opened at $23.84 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

