SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.10). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCM. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,083 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $8,803,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 182.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 419.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,945 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

