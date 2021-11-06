SVB Leerink Increases Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $52.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

