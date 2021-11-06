SVB Leerink Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $216.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average of $231.74. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

