SVB Leerink Lowers MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $27.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,476 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MEDNAX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

