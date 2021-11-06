Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Switch has increased its dividend by 1,034.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Switch stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Switch worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.