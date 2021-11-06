Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.23.

Shares of SYNA traded up $28.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

