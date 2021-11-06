Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.23.
Shares of SYNA traded up $28.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $264.50.
In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
