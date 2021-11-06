Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by Summit Insights to “Buy”

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $249.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $264.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

