Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 643,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sysco by 109,609.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

