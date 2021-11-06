Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,825 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.01% of Sysco worth $402,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.