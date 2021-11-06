Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TRHC traded down $15.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 3,141,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,863. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

