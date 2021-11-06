Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.28.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after buying an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.