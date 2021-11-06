Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.28.
TRHC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after buying an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
