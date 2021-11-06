Taglich Brothers Comments on TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

