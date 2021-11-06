Taklimakan Network Achieves Market Cap of $165,333.86 (TAN)

Taklimakan Network (CURRENCY:TAN) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Taklimakan Network has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One Taklimakan Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Taklimakan Network has a total market capitalization of $165,333.86 and $20,391.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00248495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096610 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Taklimakan Network Coin Profile

Taklimakan Network (CRYPTO:TAN) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2018. Taklimakan Network’s total supply is 348,942,180 coins and its circulating supply is 45,942,180 coins. Taklimakan Network’s official Twitter account is @taklimakan_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Taklimakan Network’s official message board is medium.com/@taklimakan . The official website for Taklimakan Network is taklimakan.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Taklimakan Network is a social network based on blockchain technology. A coherent resource of the crypto community from around the world with the tools for beginners, as well as a business platform for professionals from different categories and areas. Taklimakan Network provides informational value based on the interests and preferences of users of any social groups and different spheres of activity, regardless of their level of knowledge and language. The platform was designed to create opportunities both for self-development and business, as well as for entertainment and communication. “

