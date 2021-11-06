TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.26.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

