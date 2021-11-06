Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TNEYF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 34,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

