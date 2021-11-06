Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03.
In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $344,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $202,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.