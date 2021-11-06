Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $344,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $202,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

