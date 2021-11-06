Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

TH has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

