Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $162,274.06 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $162,274.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91.

On Friday, October 8th, Michael Ackermann sold 200 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $5,006.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $15,618.15.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

