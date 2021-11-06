Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $162,274.06 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $162,274.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91.
- On Friday, October 8th, Michael Ackermann sold 200 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $5,006.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $15,618.15.
- On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00.
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $63.69.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
